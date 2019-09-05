Facebook launches new dating app: Facebook Dating

It’s Facebook official: the number one social media site has created its own online dating app.

Facebook Dating looks to take the hassle out of creating a dating profile, as all of your information, interests, and personality is already built into your Facebook page.

Since it also owns Instagram, Facebook will be integrating the popular image-sharing app into the new dating app and will be introducing a unique ‘secret crush’ feature. Users will be able to add Instagram followers and Facebook friends to a Secret Crush list.

If your crush has opted into Facebook Dating, they’ll get a notification saying that someone has a crush on them. If your crush adds you to their Secret Crush list too, it’s a match!

Facebook Dating launched Thursday, and users 18 and up can begin opting in to the service on the latest version of the Facebook app.

