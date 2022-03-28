POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma sheriff’s department is working to keep up the legacy of a fallen officer.

In 2017, Tecumseh Police Officer Justin Terney was shot several times following a foot pursuit with 36-year-old Byron Shepard.

Sadly, Terney died from his injuries.

Terney was just 22-years-old and was in his first year with the Tecumseh Police Department. Those who knew him say he wanted to become a K9 officer and was also a volunteer firefighter.

At the time, Pottawatomie County District Attorney Richard Smothermon described Terney as one of the most liked officers on the force, even though he was a rookie.

Now, officials with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office are working to make sure Terney and his legacy are not forgotten.

Before his death in 2017, Terney purchased a Belgian Malinois puppy that he named Onyx.

After his passing, Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth, Deputy McCord, and Lt. Strand worked with Terney’s family to form Onyx into a sheriff’s K9.

Lt. Strand worked with the Shawnee Police Department to get Onyx certified on narcotics.

Since then, Onyx has made several narcotics seizures and completed several surrenders of violent felons in the county.

“Onyx is now being handled by Deputy Beckham and will continue to serve our community for several more years and our Office will continue to honor Office Terney with our Canine Unit,” the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. “We will never forget, we will always honor this hero.”