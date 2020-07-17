Families opting out of sending kids back to school

ORANGE PARK, Florida (AP) — When Ivette Garcia of Orange Park, Florida learned her school district only had two options for returning to school this fall, in-person or virtual, neither worked for her lifestyle.

An in-person school year would mean her parents could not help care for her child because they are in the age group most impacted by COVID, and a virtual year would jeopardize her job.

Garcia enrolled her son Julian in Time4Learning, a homeschooling program available to parents who seek a third option in returning kids to the education system amid the pandemic.

She has converted her son’s bedroom into his Kindergarten classroom and plans to schedule instruction time before and after work hours, with her parents reinforcing education while she works.

On Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated his education commissioner’s decision to reopen Florida’s schools next month, saying children are highly unlikely to become seriously ill from coronavirus and do not frequently pass the virus to others.

He did say precautions need to be taken to protect teachers and other adult staff, and that online classes need to remain available for children whose parents want them to stay home.

Florida reached another ominous mark Thursday with a record 156 deaths from the coronavirus reported in a single day as the state continues to experience a swift rise in cases.

The state Department of Health reported 13,965 new coronavirus cases in Florida, bringing the total throughout the pandemic in Florida to nearly 316,000.