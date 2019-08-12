Family sues after video shows nursing home aides taunting woman with dementia

CHICAGO (WFLA/CNN) – In the video, Margaret Collins appears to be in distress, her arms flailing as she pushes away a hospital gown.

“She’s waving her arms because of one reason. She doesn’t have mobility to get away,” said Tom Collins, Margaret’s son. “That’s the only option she has to protect herself.”

Collins’ family says the 91-year-old great grandmother has dementia and was known by workers at her Illinois nursing home, the Abington of Glenview, to dislike hospital gowns.

The video of the encounter was posted to Snapchat four days before Christmas with the caption “Margaret hates gowns” and two laughing face emojis.

“You’re just like, this is somebody’s sick idea of entertainment?” said Margaret’s daughter, Joan Biebel.

The family is now suing the Abington and two nursing assistants, Brayan Cortez and Jamie Montesa, who’ve been charged by Glenview police with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

“Margaret’s privacy was clearly violated. They had no right to have cell phones in there,” said John Perconti, the plaintiff’s attorney.

The nursing home, in a statement, said “The privacy and dignity of our residents are of the utmost concern at the Abington. Recently, two employees were immediately terminated when it was determined that they violated our standards and policies.”

But Collins’ family says the workers remained on the job for weeks after initially being cleared by administrators.

“They violate her safety, her privacy, and then they do a slow walk to correct the behavior?” asked Tom.