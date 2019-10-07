FBI asks for help identifying victims of serial killer Samuel Little

The FBI is seeking the public’s help identifying victims of Samuel Little, recently confirmed by the FBI to be the country’s most prolific serial killer.

According to the FBI, law enforcement agencies have been able to verify 50 of Little’s 93 murder confessions. FBI crime analysts believe all 93 confessions are credible.

The agency has released videos of five of Little’s unmatched murder confessions, along with portraits he drew of the women.

Portrait of Fields drawn by Little and an image of Fields provided by Lubbock Police

The FBI also recently updated their list of unmatched confessions to include two additional cases in Ohio and Louisiana and remove five cases that have been confirmed by law enforcement, including the case of a murdered Lubbock woman.

In August, EverythingLubbock.com broke the story that Little was connected to the 1993 murder of Bobbie Fields. Her portrait was originally thought to be a Jane Doe murdered in Wichita Falls, but detectives with the Lubbock Police Department eventually connected his confession to Fields.

The FBI said they believe these additions will help identify Little’s remaining victims.