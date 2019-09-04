Feds: Man sold rapper Mac Miller drugs before overdose death

FILE – In this July 13, 2013, file photo, rapper Mac Miller performs on his Space Migration Tour in Philadelphia. A man has been charged with selling counterfeit opioid pills to Mac Miller two days before the rapper died of an overdose. An autopsy found that the 26-year-old Miller died in his Los Angeles home on Sept. 7 from a combination of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man has been charged with selling counterfeit opioid pills to Mac Miller two days before the rapper died of an overdose.

The Drug Enforcement Agency says in a statement that 23-year-old Cameron James Pettit of Los Angeles was arrested Wednesday and is expected to appear in court later in the day.

A DEA affidavit alleges that Miller asked Pettit for oxycodone and other drugs, but on Sept. 5 Pettit gave Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with the powerful opioid fentanyl.

An autopsy found that the 26-year-old Miller died in his Los Angeles home on Sept. 7 from a combination of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

The rapper, whose work brought him wide respect in the hip-hop community, was in a two-year relationship with Ariana Grande that ended earlier in 2018.

