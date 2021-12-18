Fire damages QVC distribution center in North Carolina

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — A fire has ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping television network, causing extensive damage to the facility.



The News & Observer reports that nearly 30 fire departments responded to the five-alarm fire at the company’s facility near Rocky Mount early Saturday.



No injuries were immediately reported.



Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans said all of the center’s employees appeared to be accounted for.



The cause of the fire remained under investigation.



Evans said a “main section” of the 1.2 million-square-foot facility appears to be destroyed.

