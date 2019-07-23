Breaking News
First look at “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” starring Tom Hanks

(WFLA) — Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod.

The trailer for a A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood was released Monday. The movie will be in theaters starting November 22, 2019.

After a jaded magazine writer (Emmy winner Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America’s most beloved neighbor.

