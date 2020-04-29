Florida alligator found with two arrows shot in its side

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Crime Stoppers were seeking tips on an animal cruelty case that left a large alligator with two arrows impaled into its side in Lee County, Fla.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the injured alligator Tuesday at a pond in the back of a home on Oak Hill Loop in Fort Myers.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said the gator had two arrows impaled into its side and a rope wrapped around its snout and feet.

The gator was safely removed from the pond by deputies and Florida Fish and Wildlife.