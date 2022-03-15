TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 14-year-old Florida girl, who allegedly made a “kill list” targeting eight students at her school, had been living in deplorable conditions inside a St. Lucie County home, CBS 12 reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, a student at West Gate K-8 School in Port St. Lucie was arrested Thursday and charged with eight felony counts of written threats after the list was found on her phone and taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

“After an anonymous tip on Tuesday afternoon, school faculty notified deputies of a list of eight juveniles’ names on [her] phone that she had labeled as a ‘kill list,’” said Brian Hester, the chief deputy sheriff. “The parents of these juveniles have been contacted.”

When deputies searched the child’s home for weapons, they said cocaine and drug paraphernalia were in plain view. No weapons were found.

“As we made entry into the [girl]’s bedroom, we can smell the odor of animal feces and urine. Once in the bedroom, we observed roaches all over the floor, walls, in the animal cages, and on the animal food. We also observed a small dead lizard in a tank that had been there for a while, according to [the girl]. The [girl]’s bed was also covered in what appeared to be dried up animal feces on her mattress,” the report stated, according to the news station.

The teen’s mother, 40-year-old Brooke Lynne Hinkle, was arrested and charged with child neglect, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia and booked into jail, where she was held on a $6,250 bond.