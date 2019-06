Florida man refused to give his dog water on hot day, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Seminole man was arrested for animal cruelty after he allegedly refused to give his dog water on a hot day, according to an affidavit.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a man dragging his dog behind him in 90-degree weather at the Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th Street North at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the report, the caller told deputies they saw the dog panting heavily and offered the man, 24-year-old Kevin Duggan, some water. Dugan allegedly took the water and drank it, but wouldn’t give it to the dog, which is named Molly. When the caller asked him to give Molly some water, Duggan refused, saying the dog didn’t need water because she was from Jerusalem.

Deputies saw Duggan dragging the dog by her leash in the 8800 block of 98th Street North. The animal was panting excessively and unable to stand on her own, an affidavit stated. The temperature was around 93 degrees with a heat index of 100 degrees, according to the report.

Duggan was arrested for misdemeanor animal cruelty and booked into the Pinellas County Jail, where he is currently being held on a $150 bond, according to online jail records.

The report does not mention the dog’s condition or where she is currently located.

