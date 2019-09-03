Florida man says Navy should drop ice in ocean to stop Hurricane Dorian

This GOES-16, GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 17:10 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian moving off the east coast of Florida in the Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man in a Hawaiian shirt must know a thing or two about good weather. Right?

And there must be some way to make this hurricane go away. Is there?

Can the military just drop some ice on it?

An unidentified Palm Bay man posed this question in an interview with Florida Today’s Tyler Vasquez.

From a mobile home park in Palm Bay, this man has some ideas on how the military could stop hurricanes. #HurricaneDorian pic.twitter.com/JAiFJ7QAOc — tyler vazquez (@tyler_vazquez) September 1, 2019

“I can’t see how they haven’t come up with some kind of way to combat these storms yet,” the man said. “All this warm weather and warm water. “We have a Navy. Why don’t the Navy come and drop ice in the warm water so it can’t get going as fast as it’s going? There’s gotta be ways to combat this instead of just point at the thing and saying, ‘Well, now it’s getting worse!’ Yeah, we know it’s getting worse!”

His suggestion appears to be a nod to the animated science fiction sitcom Futurama. An episode of the show once suggested humans could counteract climate change by dropping giant ice cubes into the ocean every so often.

Or he may be piggybacking off of President Trump’s reported suggestion to “nuke hurricanes” before they make landfall, offering up a much softer approach.

“You tell us, ‘Oh, it’s the warm weather. Oh, it’s the wind.’ Well, we have an Air Force,” the man added. “Drive some Air Force planes around and get the winds going the opposite way. Get the Navy to in circles to fight it the other way.”

Hurricane Dorian continues to batter the northwestern Bahamas on Monday. A hurricane warning and storm surge warning have been issued for parts of Florida.