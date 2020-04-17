Florida man tried to use fake ‘COVID-19’ sign to dodge arrest, sheriff says

BARDIN, Fla. (NEXSTAR) – A wanted Florida man tried to keep officers away with a sign warning that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

“Placing a fake “Covid-19″ sign on your door will not stop us from kicking it in when you have felony warrants for your arrest,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

Joshua Price, 28, apparently scrawled “COVID 19 infected since 4/8/20” in blue ink on a sheet of paper and used electrical tape to stick it to his front door.

(Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies and detectives donned protective gear to arrest Price Thursday at the Bardin, Florida residence. Price was wanted on a felony charge of flee and elude law enforcement and violation of probation warrants.

“The investigation revealed that the suspect created the fake sign as his idea to avoid arrest,” according to the release.

The sheriff’s office found “no indication” that Price had contracted COVID-19.