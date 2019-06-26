Florida officer ‘pulls over’ 10-month-old daughter in adorable video

A video captured the adorable moment a little girl in a toy car was “pulled over” by her police officer dad.

Chelle Elizabeth told WOFL she was out on a walk with her daughter Talynn when her the girl’s dad pulled up behind them unexpectedly with his emergency lights activated.

“We just told him we were out for a walk as he was coming home. I knew she would be excited to see him…she didn’t disappoint.”

When the officer asked for her license and registration, little Talynn started laughing.

“I don’t believe this is a laughing matter, ma’am,” her dad said.

The video has been shared thousands of times.