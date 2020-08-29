Florida sheriff: ‘Sick monster’ used knife, hammer to kill 2 boys

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA/AP/CNN NEWSOURCE) – Authorities say a 30-year-old man who was invited to live on a family’s property in northeast Florida has been charged with the “brutal” premeditated murders of their two young sons.

The boys’ mother found their bodies on Wednesday.

Mark Wilson Jr. was arrested late Thursday night.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza said during a Friday morning news conference that Wilson “attacked those two kids without mercy.”

Sheriff H.D. “Gator” DeLoach says investigators found the murder weapons — a knife and hammer.