Florida Toddler dies after being left in Jeep most of day, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A toddler died Monday after police say she was left in her family’s car most of the day in Tampa.

Police officers and firefighters were called to North 19th Street just before 6:30 p.m. When they got to the scene, first responders say they found a 1-year-old girl unconscious and not breathing.

The toddler was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died, a police department spokesperson says.

Police are still in the early stages of the investigation but say it appears the child was accidentally left in the family’s Jeep Monday morning. Officers say the parents called 911 after finding their daughter in the Jeep Monday evening.