Former Louisiana cop accused of lying about shootings could face charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – A former Baton Rouge police officer accused of lying about two shootings could face charges.

Yuseff Hamadeh will face a grand jury after he was accused of lying about two separate shootings.

One of them happened in 2017 when Hamadeh said Jordan Frazier pointed a gun at him. Investigators said Hamadeh shot back, killing Frazier.

A year later, he accused Raheem Howard of shooting at him during a chase.

Howard was arrested, but the charges were dropped when investigators found that Hamadeh was reportedly the only one who fired a shot. Howard’s lawyer, Ronald Haley, said his client is happy the case is taking this next step.

“He’s been adamant from the beginning that he wants some sort of charges brought against Officer Hamadeh for what he did to him that day and the false charges that were placed on him, the time that he had to spend in jail due to those false charges placed on him,” Haley said.

Hamadeh was then fired from the department. He later won an appeal which then led to Police Chief Murphy Paul strking a deal to have Hamadeh resign to keep him from returning to the department. Haley said he’s happy with the District Attorney’s decision to bring the cases to a grand jury.

Haley said, “It’s enough for some charges to be brought. What those charges are, that would be up to the District Attorney’s office and what they present, but I do believe there’s been enough to warrant prosecution.”

Haley said the grand jury will meet on Thursday, January 16 about the Frazier case and then again on Thursday, January 23 for the Raheem Howard case.