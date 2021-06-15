Former President Trump to visit southern border with Texas Gov. Abbott

AUSTIN, Texas — Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he would visit the U.S./Mexico border with Texas Governor Greg Abbott on June 30.

Trump said in a statement that he had accepted an invitation from the Texas governor to visit the border. He went on to state that the Biden Administration turned the “strongest, safest, and most secure border” into “the single worst border crisis in U.S. history” in weeks.

The former president said he hoped the visit would “shine a spotlight” on crimes against the nation and demonstrate his support for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol agents.