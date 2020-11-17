Former Raider Jerry Robinson nominated for Salute To Service Award

LOS ANGELES – SEPTEMBER 28: Linebacker Jerry Robinson #57 of the Los Angeles Raiders runs with the ball during the game against the San Diego Chargers at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 28, 1986 in Los Angeles, California. The Raiders won 17-13. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

The NFL and USAA, an Official NFL Salute to Service Partner, have announced the 32 nominees for the tenth annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. The Salute to Service Award recognizes NFL players, coaches, personnel and alumni who demonstrate an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community, as nominated by NFL clubs.

Finalists are scheduled to be announced in January, and the recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air nationally the week of Super Bowl LV.

“The 2020 nominees for the ‘Salute to Service Award presented by USAA’ demonstrate the depth and widespread appreciation and support for the military community across the NFL,” said TONY WELLS, USAA Chief Brand Officer and former Marine officer. “During a trying year for all Americans, each of these nominees deserves this moment of special recognition for their passionate support of those who chose to serve. We congratulate these nominees and say thank you to America’s military families.”

NFL Legend DONNIE EDWARDS was last year’s award recipient. Edwards will serve on the award panel and vote to select the 2020 Salute to Service Award recipient.

As the presenting sponsor of the Salute to Service Award, USAA, a leading provider of insurance and other financial services to U.S. military members, veterans and their families, will contribute $25,000 in the recipient’s name to the official aid societies representing all five military branches. The NFL will match USAA’s contribution of $25,000, which will be donated to the award recipient’s military charity of choice.

The Salute to Service Award is part of the NFL and USAA’s year-round commitment to recognize and honor the military community. Each year, the NFL and its 32 teams come together to honor, empower and connect with members of the military as part of the NFL’s Salute to Service initiative. The league’s year-round military appreciation efforts culminate in November with NFL Salute to Service games and other special events honoring and thanking veterans, active duty service members and their families.