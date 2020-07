FILE – In this June 11, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump gestures as he steps off Air Force One at Dallas Love Field in Dallas with Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville. Trump has endorsed Tuberville in the race, turning decisively against his former attorney general with direct appeals for Alabama voters to reject Sessions’s candidacy. “Do not trust Jeff Sessions,” Trump tweeted this spring. “He let our Country down.” (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

ALABAMA — Former Texas Tech Football head coach Tommy Tuberville won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senator in Alabama on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

He was running against former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Tuberville had been endorsed by President Trump.

Tuberville was the Texas Tech Football head coach from 2010-2012.