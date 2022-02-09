WASHINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Representative Ronny Jackson (TX-13) on Tuesday sent a letter renewing a call for President Biden to undergo immediate cognitive testing.

Rep. Jackson, who served as White House Physician under former presidents Bush, Obama, and Trump before being elected to represent Texas’ 13th Congressional District, expressed concerns with President Biden’s ability to effectively hold the position of Commander-In-Chief.

“I was a White House physician to three U.S. Presidents, and I can tell you something isn’t right with Joe Biden’s cognitive state,” Rep. Jackson said in a recent Facebook post.

In the letter, Rep. Jackson referred to mistakes the President made during recent press conferences, including a recent “hot mic” incident with a reporter, as potential warning signs for, or symptoms of, Alzheimer’s.

Rep. Jackson isn’t alone in his concerns, collecting nearly 40 supporting co-signatures from fellow Republican representatives, including Rep. Pat Fallon and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

We are worried about your cognitive and mental abilities Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX-13)

“The American people have continuously lost faith in your ability to effectively and competently handle your duties as President of the United States,” Rep. Jackson said to President Biden in the letter.

Recent polling data released by Politico appears to validate the congressman’s claim. When asked if the president is mentally fit, 46% of voters agreed compared to 48% that disagreed. The margin of two points is a sharp decline from the 21-point margin in a similar poll from October 2021.

This isn’t the first time Rep. Jackson has called for President Biden to be evaluated. He sent a similar letter to the President in June 2021 after what Rep. Jackson referred to as “a clear decline of Biden’s cognitive ability.”

Rep. Jackson’s first letter had 13 supporting signatures. His most recent letter had 37.