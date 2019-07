GUADALAJARA, Mexico (WHTM) – A Mexican city was waist-deep in ice after a freak summer hailstorm.

Guadalajara was enjoying a warm summer until the storm dumped more than three feet of ice early Sunday.

Video posted to social media shows a tractor-trailer rolling through floodwaters with a think layer of hail on top.

The Mexican Army was called in to help remove the hail from public roads and to aid people whose homes were affected.