Friends cast to reunite for unscripted special

BURBANK, Calif. — “Friends” fans, rejoice!

According to a press release by WarnerMedia, the entire main cast of the long-running series “Friends” will reunite for an untitled and unscripted special that will air on the yet-to-be launched HBO Max.

“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together,” Kevin Reilly, the chief content officer for HBO Max said.

The special will appear alongside the rest of the series on the streaming service. The hit sitcom was streamed on Netflix from 2015 until the end of 2019, when WarnerMedia outbid Netflix for the rights to the show.

The Friends cast set to reunite for exclusive HBO Max Special 👏👏👏👏 #FriendsReunion https://t.co/89kTTKSREa pic.twitter.com/hRKIElVxvj — HBO Max (@hbomax) February 21, 2020

“Friends” aired from 1994 to 2004 and lasted 10 seasons and 236 episodes.