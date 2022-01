Mourners gather near the caskets at the start of funeral services for 12 members of a family killed in a January 6th fire in the Faimount section of Philadelphia. Public services were held at Temple University’s Liacouras Center on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Funeral services were held Monday for nine children and three adults who died in a Philadelphia fire five days into the new year, the deadliest blaze in the city in more than a century.

A funeral procession on the rain-soaked streets of the city Monday morning was followed by services at Temple University’s Liacouras Center.

The victims were all on the third floor of a duplex north of the city center near the Philadelphia Museum of Art that caught fire Jan. 5.