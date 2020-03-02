Gannon Stauch’s stepmother arrested in 11-year-old’s disappearance

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The stepmother of Gannon Stauch, the 11-year-old boy who disappeared more than a month ago, was arrested Monday on suspicion of several charges, including first-degree murder. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement at a news conference.

Letecia Stauch was arrested in Myrtle Beach, S.C. and is being held without bond. Other charges being investigated include child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased body and tampering with physical evidence.

She will be extradited back to Colorado. Details of the evidence in the case are not being released by officials.

Gannon Stauch had been missing from his Colorado Springs home since Jan. 27.

At the time, Letecia Stauch told authorities Gannon had left home to play at a friend’s home and had not been seen since. On February 12, she issued a statement to FOX31 about the case.

Authorities called him a runaway when it first asked the public for help finding him. But the sheriff’s office announced Jan. 30 that Gannon was considered a missing and endangered child.

Police agencies has spent weeks searching for Gannon and following up on hundreds of tips from the public. The sheriff’s office said Monday it is continuing to search for his remains.

His mother, Landen Hiott, gave an emotional statement at Monday’s news conference, saying “Justice will be served.”

“I will make sure that justice is served, because my boy did not deserve any of this that has happened to him,” Hiott said.

Albert Stauch, Gannon’s father, had a statement read on his behalf, which included, “My little boy is not coming home.”