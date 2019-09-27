Gas leak reported in city affected by explosions last year

Emergency personnel respond after a reported gas leak early Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 in Lawrence, Mass. About 100 people have been evacuated from their homes and two schools have been closed in response to a natural gas leak in the Massachusetts city affected a year ago by a series of gas explosions and fires. Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said the leak in a high-pressure line was discovered around 3:15 a.m. Friday and that the volume of gas released was in the “explosive range.” No explosions or fires have been reported. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP)

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — About 100 people have vacated their homes and two schools have been closed in response to a natural gas leak in a Massachusetts city affected a year ago by gas explosions and fires.

Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty says that the leak in a high-pressure line was discovered around 3:15 a.m. Friday and that the volume of gas released was in the “explosive range.”

No explosions or fires have been reported.

Gas and electricity have been shut off in the affected neighborhood.

Mark Kempic is president of Columbia Gas, which was blamed for last year’s explosions. He says that no company crews were working the area and that the line is new.

The source of the leak is being investigated.

Mayor Dan Rivera says the Wetherbee School and Lawrence Catholic Academy are closed.