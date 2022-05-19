BUNNELL, Fla. (AP) — A 17-year-old gay student who was suspended for leading protests at his high school against Florida’s so-called Don’t Say Gay legislation says school administrators are now stopping him from running for senior class president.

Jack Petocz made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter.

He says because of the disciplinary infractions he received for leading the protests at Flagler Palm Coast High School in March, school administrators are preventing him for running for the elected student body office.

In an email, school district spokesman Jason Wheeler says Flagler Schools is not permitted to speak about individual students’ disciplinary records.

Wheeler also notes that requirements for individual clubs or organizations are set by the schools.