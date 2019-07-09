Gender reveal stunt ends with car engulfed in flames, 47,000-acre fire

(CNN/WFLA) – It’s a boy and a really bad situation.

A gender reveal stunt in Australia ended with a car engulfed in flames–and a 47,000-acre fire.

Queensland police released video of a man’s car bursting into flames in a bid to deter others from similar actions.

Police said the driver was performing a burnout as part of a gender reveal.

The car was driven about 100 meters before it caught fire, with panicked onlookers running to the rescue of the driver.

Accoridng to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the stunt caused a 47,000-acre wildfire and damages worth millions of dollars.

The incident happened last April, but other failed burnout gender reveals have since taken place.

Thankfully, no one was injured.