Georgia deputy shot and killed during chase

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (WSPA) — A Georgia deputy was shot and killed while attempting to stop a stolen vehicle late Sunday night.

WGCL reports Hall County sheriff’s deputies tried to stop the vehicle allegedly connected to recent crimes, including car break-ins and burglaries, when a chase ensued northeast of Atlanta.

The chase ended in a crash in Gainesville.

Suspects and deputies exchanged gunfire following the crash, according to WGCL.

One deputy was shot and later died at a hospital.

Their name has not been released at this time.

The suspected shooter was also wounded and in custody, while a search reportedly continues for several other suspects who fled the scene of the crash.