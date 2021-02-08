Georgia woman charged with 19 counts of child molestation

CARROLL COUNTY, Georgia — A Georgia woman was charged, as of Monday, with 19 counts of child molestation, according to a press release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

On February 5, 2021 Carroll County Investigators were notified by staff at Mt. Zion Elementary School regarding allegations of misconduct by a substitute teacher, the post said.

The post said through the course of the investigation, it was discovered Amelia Ressler, age 30 of Carrollton engaged in indecent and immoral acts while in the presence of school aged children and is being charged currently with 19 counts of child molestation and is currently in custody.

As of Monday, Ressler remained in custody.