Gerber launches search for next ‘Spokesbaby’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Do you think your little one’s got what it takes to be the next Gerber baby?

Gerber is continuing its annual photo search and all parents with kiddos no older than age 4 are invited to apply.

You have until Feb. 21 to submit photos and videos of your little one.

Babies will be judged on visual appeal, expressiveness, and consistency with Gerber’s heritage “Anything for Baby” mission.

The winning baby will serve as the 2020 Gerber ambassador, also raking in $25,000.

Good luck!