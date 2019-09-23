German govt defends separate ministerial flights to US

German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, left, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, talk prior to a meeting of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

BERLIN (AP) — The German government is defending a decision to have Chancellor Angela Merkel and her defense minister fly to the United States almost simultaneously on separate government planes, two days after Merkel’s coalition presented a policy package aiming to combat climate change.

German newspapers on Monday mocked the back-to-back departures Sunday of Merkel to New York for a U.N. climate summit and Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to Washington for meetings with U.S. officials. Media reported that Kramp-Karrenbauer originally was supposed to fly out in Merkel’s Airbus A340 and take a commercial flight home.

Merkel spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said the separate flights were down to “purely organizational” reasons, stemming from the fact Merkel and Kramp-Karrenbauer were heading to separate destinations with different delegations, and the government has offset emissions since 2014.