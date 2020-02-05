German state gets new governor, with far-right votes

Breaking News
Weather related announcements for Wednesday, February 5
1  of  144
Closings or Delays
A New World Christian Learning Center Abernathy ISD Bennett Depot Childcare and Learning Center Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation Borden County ISD Bovina ISD Boys & Girls Clubs of Lubbock Bright Horizons Bright Horizons Preschool Brownfield ISD Calvary Weekday MInistries Catholic Charities Catholic Diocese of Lubbock Children's Orchard Academy Children's Orchard Academy Christ the King Cathedral School Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics Community Options - Day Program Cradles to Crayons Creative Learning Center Creative Learning Center Crosbyton CISD Dawson County Offices Dawson ISD DBS Kids DBS Kids DBS Kids Denver City ISD Depot Express After School Programs dimmitt isd Diocese of Lubbock Catholic High School Diocese of Lubbock Catholic High School Discovery Depot Childcare and Learning Center Elite Learing Academy I & II First Baptist Church, Lubbock First Christian Child Development Center First United Methodist Church, Lubbock Floydada ISD Frenship ISD Frenship ISD Friona ISD Goodwill of Lubbock Harmony Science Academy Hart ISD Here We Grow Learning Center Idalou ISD Kids are Cool Kidz Kare Inc Klondike ISD Lakeridge United Methodist Church Lamesa ISD Laugh n' Learn Children's Academy Lazbuddie ISD Learning Tree Children's Academy Learning Tree Children's Academy Levelland ISD LIFE/RUN Center Lil' Tiger's Playhouse - Slaton Lil' Tiger's Playhouse in Slaton Little Angels Feet Daycare Little Angels Feet Daycare Little Wings Loop ISD Lubbock Adult Day Center Lubbock Autism Academy Lubbock Central Appraisal District Lubbock Christian School Lubbock Christian University Lubbock Cooper ISD Lubbock Dream Center Lubbock ISD Lubbock ISD Lubbock Lake Landmark Lullabies & Dragonflies Daycare in Levelland Lullabies and Dragonflies Daycare Meals on Wheels Morton ISD My Little Playhouse - Lubbock My Little Playhouse Learning Center, Lubbock My Little Playhouse, Brownfield My Little Playhouse-Lubbock Nazareth ISD New Home ISD New World Christian Learning Center O'Donnell ISD Olton ISD Petersburg ISD Plainview ISD Post ISD Premier High School Premiere High School Region 17 Education Service Center Region 17 ESC Region 17 ESC Richard Milburn Academy Rise Academy Roosevelt ISD Sands CISD Seagraves ISD Seminole ISD Sharp Academy Smyer ISD Snyder ISD South Plains College South Plains Food Bank Southcrest Christian School Southland ISD Springboard Academics Springlake-Earth ISD Spur ISD St. Luke's Parent Day Out St. Luke's Pre-School & Kindergarten StarCare Specialty Health System Starting Small Child Development Center Starting Small Daycare Stepping Stones Stepping Stones Sundown ISD Tas Montessori Texas Parks & Wildlife Regional Office Texas Tech Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center Texas Tech University Early Head Start Tiny Tots U Learning Academy Treehouse Children's Academy Treehouse Children's Academy Treehouse Children's Academy on Indiana Avenue Trinity Christian School Triumph Public High Schools - Lubbock Triumph Public High Schools, Lubbock Triumph Public High Schools, Lubbock Tulia ISD UMC Activities Center UMC Activities Center UMC Cancer Center Wade Gordon Hairdressing Academy Wayland Baptist University, Plainview Wee Care Wee Care Learning Center Wellman-Union ISD Whiteface CISD Whitharral ISD Wilson ISD

German state gets new governor, with far-right votes

National

by: GEIR MOULSON, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Thomas Kemmerich of the Free Democrats, walks out of a voting booth in Erfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Kemmerich, a pro-business politician, has been elected as the governor of the eastern German state of Thuringia in a surprise result after a far-right party threw its votes behind him. (Martin Schutt/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — A pro-business politician was elected unexpectedly as the governor of an eastern German state on Wednesday after a far-right party threw its votes behind him, a result that raises awkward questions for Germany’s mainstream center-right parties.

Left-leaning parties assailed their rivals for allowing the far-right Alternative for Germany, which is particularly strong in the ex-communist east, to help put a center-right candidate in power in Thuringia state — the first time that has happened.

Thomas Kemmerich of the Free Democrats, a party that only just secured enough support to enter the state legislature in an October election, threw his hat in the ring after left-wing incumbent Bodo Ramelow failed to secure a majority during two rounds of voting by lawmakers.

State legislators elected Kemmerich in a 45-44 vote, with one abstention. Alternative for Germany, or AfD, the second-strongest party in Thuringia, fielded a candidate of its own but then ended up supporting Kemmerich in the final vote.

The result drew withering criticism from left-leaning parties. Norbert Walter-Borjans, a leader of the Social Democrats — the junior partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s national government — described it as “inexcusable” and “a scandal of the first order.” He pointed the finger at Kemmerich’s party and Merkel’s center-right Christian Democrats, which are traditional allies.

AfD’s Thuringia branch has a particularly radical image and its regional leader, Bjoern Hoecke, has come under scrutiny from Germany’s domestic intelligence agency.

The party entered Germany’s national parliament in 2017, strengthened by the migrant influx of the previous two years. Polls show its national support steady at between 11-15%. Mainstream parties, particularly those on the right, have long struggled to find a way to push down its support, but their national leaders have been clear that they won’t work with it.

The popular Ramelow had hoped to continue as state governor leading the same three-party, left-leaning coalition he headed for the past five years.

But that coalition lost its majority in the October election. That created a stalemate as no one wanted to form a coalition with AfD, and Merkel’s Christian Democrats also wouldn’t work with Ramelow’s Left Party.

It wasn’t immediately clear how Kemmerich plans to run the state or how stable his government would be.

Hoecke said that Thuringia had been “deformed into a left-wing state” under Ramelow and that had to be ended.

Kemmerich’s election was greeted with reservations even by some in his own party, which is in opposition nationally but has been part of many past German governments.

A prominent federal lawmaker with his Free Democrats, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, said she personally appreciates Kemmerich “but allowing oneself to be elected by someone like Hoecke is unacceptable and intolerable among democrats.”

The Christian Democrats’ regional leader, Mike Mohring, said his party had supported Kemmerich as the center-right candidate and wasn’t responsible for how other parties voted. He said he expects a “clear demarcation from AfD.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar