Gilead to start testing Remdesivir in children after success with adults

FOSTER CITY, California — A drug that showed positive results in treating adult coronavirus patients will now be tested on children, according to researchers.

Researchers said they will start advanced trials of “Remdesivir” in 50 pediatric patients.

The drug’s maker, Gilead Sciences, said the trials will be done in the United States and Europe.

They will involve children with moderate to severe cases of COVID-19, and the goal is to determine whether the drug is safe and how well it could work.

Remdesivir is the only drug that received emergency approval in the U.S. for treating coronavirus infections.

Earlier studies showed it could speed up the recovery of some adult patients.

