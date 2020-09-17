Gingerbread Oreos: Maybe the best way to kick off the holiday season

(WFXR) – It’s beginning to look a lot like pumpkin-spiced – everything. But one holiday flavor is looking to get a little bit of attention – gingerbread!
The folks at Nabisco have decided to release a new, limited edition flavor of their famed Oreo cookies.
Yes, you’ll be able to find the new gingerbread-flavored Oreos next to other popular flavors like Red Velvet, Lemon Creme and Fudge Creme.
The new Gingerbread Oreos come in five different designs and are described as an original Oreo with two gingerbread wafers filled with the traditional Oreo creme and crunchy sugar crystals.
The new version is available for a limited time.
Latest Stories
- Hurricane Laura evacuees in Texas told to re-register for hotel rooms — now some have nowhere to go
- Protester claims he was sexually assaulted by Denver police officer during arrest
- Anti-mask group marches through Florida Target chanting ‘take off your mask’
- Rare blue moon to brighten night sky this Halloween
- Rochester mayor responds to police handling of Daniel Prude death: ‘Clear deception,’ done purposefully