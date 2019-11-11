Breaking News
Girl, 14, charged in beating death of animal rescuer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old girl has been charged with murder in the beating death of a well-known animal rescuer in his Philadelphia home.

Court documents indicate the teenager is also charged with robbery, evidence tampering and other counts in the Nov. 4 death of 59-year-old Albert Chernoff.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Chernoff was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found partially tied to a bed with a head wound and slashing injuries on his chest.

Chernoff, a longtime city employee, went by the nickname of “Alley Cat” and used that name for his one-man cat rescue operation that was featured on the NATGeoTV reality show Rescue Ink.

The Defender Association of Philadelphia, listed in court documents as representing the teen, couldn’t be reached Sunday.

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com

Rest in Peace, Al Chernoff

We have learned today of the tragic and untimely passing of Al Chernoff, one of many amazing rescuers we met during the course of filming. He wasn't one of the main four we were following, but we were so taken by his warmth and affability when we encountered him at a TNR workshop that we just knew we had to put him in our film.We wanted to share with you the very short scene of our film in which he appears. In every single screening, without fail, audiences have positively delighted when he graced the screen. We could feel the energy change in the room to one of lightness and wonder, and for that, as well as his unwavering commitment to saving cats, we thank him.Al got back in touch with us during the theatrical release of the film and was so generous with his time, eager to support the film in whatever way he could, clearly thrilled he made the final cut.The world is just a little bit colder today without this wonderful human being. Please take a moment to tell the cat rescuers in your life what they mean to you. We will never forget you, Al.We lost a gracious soul. To anyone reading this who knew Al, we express our sincerest condolences.

Posted by The Cat Rescuers on Tuesday, November 5, 2019

