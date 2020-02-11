1  of  82
Closings or Delays
Abernathy ISD Amherst ISD Anton ISD Bovina ISD Calvary Weekday Ministries Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock Children's Orchard Academy Children's World Christ the King Cathedral School Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics Community Options - Day Program Cotton Center ISD Cradles to Crayons Creative Learning Center Crosbyton CISD Dimmitt ISD Diocese of Lubbock Catholic High School Elite Learing Academy I & II Farwell ISD First Christian Child Development Center First United Methodist Church, Littlefield Frenship ISD FUMC Child Development - Plainview Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas Hale Center ISD Hart ISD High Point Village Idalou ISD Indiana Avenue Baptist Church Preschool & PDO Lazbuddie ISD Levelland ISD Littlefield ISD Lubbock Autism Academy Lubbock Christian School Lubbock Cooper ISD Lubbock ISD Lullabies & Dragonflies Daycare in Levelland Morton ISD Muleshoe ISD My Little Playhouse - Lubbock Nazareth ISD New Deal ISD Olton ISD Petersburg ISD Plainview ISD Premier High School Ralls ISD Region 17 ESC Rise Academy Roosevelt ISD Shallowater ISD Sharp Academy Silverton ISD Slaton ISD South Plains College Southcrest Christian School Southland ISD Springboard Academics Springlake-Earth ISD St. Luke's Parent Day Out St. Luke's Pre-School & Kindergarten StarCare Specialty Health System Stepping Stones Sudan ISD Sugar 'N Spice Preschool Sundown ISD Tas Montessori Texas Parks & Wildlife Regional Office Texas Tech Center for Early Head Start Texas Tech University Treehouse Children's Academy Trinity Christian School Triumph Public High Schools - Lubbock Tulia ISD Turkey-Quitaque ISD UMC Activities Center UMC Cancer Center Wayland Baptist University, Plainview Wee Care Learning Center Whiteface CISD Whitharral ISD Wilson ISD

Global energy-related carbon emissions flat in 2019

National
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Tuesday, June 5, 2018 file photo, steam rises in the air from the brown coal power plant Schwarze Pumpe in the Lusatia, (Lausitz) area in Germany. Germany’s greenhouse gas emissions fell sharply last year, putting the country’s 2020 climate goal within reach again.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, file)

BERLIN (AP) — Global energy-related emissions of heat-trapping carbon dioxide remained steady last year, with declines in rich countries balancing out a rise in poor nations, according to data published Tuesday.

The International Energy Agency said emissions of the main man-made greenhouse gas stayed at 33 gigatons in 2019, even as the world economy grew by 2.9%.

“This was primarily due to declining emissions from electricity generation in advanced economies, thanks to the expanding role of renewable sources (mainly wind and solar), fuel switching from coal to natural gas, and higher nuclear power generation,” the Paris-based agency said. “Other factors included milder weather in several countries, and slower economic growth in some emerging markets.”

The country with the biggest drop in energy-related CO2 emissions was the United States, which recorded a fall of 2.9% to 4.8 gigatons on the back of coal-fired power plant closures and lower demand for electricity. The European Union saw its emissions fall by 5% to 2.9 gigatons, while Japan’s dropped 4.3% to just over 1 gigaton in 2019.

By contrast, emissions in the rest of the world rose by almost 400 million tonnes last year, led by higher coal use in Asia.

The IEA’s executive director, Fatih Birol, expressed hope that annual emissions of CO2 would only decline in future.

“We now need to work hard to make sure that 2019 is remembered as a definitive peak in global emissions, not just another pause in growth,” Birol said in a statement “We have the energy technologies to do this, and we have to make use of them all.”

Reducing emissions of CO2 and other greenhouse gases is key to curbing climate change.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar