Google introduces fact-checking to image search

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California — Google is working to fight fake content.

The tech platform announced Monday that it will now highlight information from fact-checkers in image search results.

The company said users who conduct searches on Google images will now see labels beneath pictures that have been flagged by third-party fact-checking organizations.

This new feature is an expansion of a feature that is already on Google News and Google Search.

Google said it is using a database it helped develop with Microsoft’s Bing and The Duke Reporters’ Lab, a journalism research outfit at Duke University.

The database, known as claim-review, is also heavily used by fact-checkers who have partnered with Facebook.

