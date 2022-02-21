(The Hill) – The Republican National Committee’s official GOP Twitter handle marked Presidents Day with an attack on President Biden.

The GOP tweeted a collage of images of past Republican presidents such as Abraham Lincoln, Richard Nixon and Donald Trump, and wished them a happy Presidents Day.

The GOP also included a masked photo of Biden with the words “NOT YOU” in red capital letters.

In a series of tweets, the GOP highlighted its grievances with the Biden administration, pointing to inflation, border policies, immigration and what it called his “failed agenda.”

In another tweet, it said “Biden inflation cost the average American household $3,500 last year.”

“Biden doesn’t care,” it added.

Republicans, who have clashed with Biden on a host of contentious issues, from COVID-19 protocols and Big Tech to border security and the national debt, are planning for an ambitious legislative agenda if they flip the House in the mid-term elections.

Biden’s approval rating dropped to the low 40s in the last half of his first year in office. His popularity took a hit as a result of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, fatigue over the coronavirus pandemic and inflation.

A recent Quinnipiac University survey found that just one-third of Americans approve of the job that Biden is doing as president, and 34 percent approve of the job he is doing on the economy, in particular.

Biden, however, has also adopted a stronger tone with the GOP since the start of the year and accused them in a speech in January of being “obstructionist.”