Graduating? Get a free dozen Krispy Kremes on this day

(NEXSTAR) – A sweet deal for graduates: Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen free donuts to graduating high school and college seniors.

The deal is only available on Thursday, and to redeem, you must be wearing a cap and gown or other graduate swag, such as Class of 2021 apparel, a graduate announcement or a photo ID, to prove your senior status.

The The 2021 Graduate Dozen includes an assortment of different donuts, including Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled, Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled, Cake Batter Filled, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, and Yellow Iced and Original Glazed doughnuts.

If you miss the free dozen, you can still purchase the Graduate Dozen between May 10 and May 16. You can even send the dozen nationwide.

Krispy Kreme has offered a series of deals and freebies during the pandemic.

The company announced in March that customers with a valid COVID-19 vaccination card will get a free Original Glazed doughnut “anytime, any day, even every day,” through December 31.