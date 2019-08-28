Greenville woman charged for alleged threat to get Bloods gang to “shoot up” school

A Greenville woman has been arrested and charged after she allegedly threatened to get the Bloods criminal gang to “shoot up” South Greenville Elementary School.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by WNCT, investigators arrested Tarshia Sutton Cogdell, age 51, of Arbor Street, on Tuesday, and charged her with one felony count each of Communicating Threats, and Communicating a Threat of Violence on Educational Property.

The arrest warrant said on Monday, Cogdell spoke with Virginia Gainer at South Greenville Elementary School and stated to her, “I will shoot you,” and also told Gainer, “I will shoot up the school by getting the Bloods to come to the school.”

Cogdell is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center on a bond of $5,000.