Greyhound to stop allowing immigration checks on buses

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 file photo, agents for Customs and Border Protection board a Greyhound bus headed for Portland, Ore., at the Spokane Intermodal Center, a terminal for buses and Amtrak, in Spokane, Wash. Greyhound, the nation’s largest bus company, says it will stop allowing Border Patrol agents without a warrant to board its buses to conduct routine immigration checks. The company announced the change Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, one week after The Associated Press reported on a leaked Border Patrol memo confirming that agents can’t board private buses without the consent of the bus company. (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios,File)

SEATTLE (AP) — Greyhound, the nation’s largest bus company, said Friday it will stop allowing Border Patrol agents without a warrant to board its buses to conduct routine immigration checks.

The company’s announcement came one week after The Associated Press reported on a leaked Border Patrol memo confirming that agents can’t board private buses without the consent of the bus company.

Greyhound had previously insisted that even though it didn’t like the immigration checks, it had no choice under federal law but to allow them.

In an emailed statement, the company said it would notify the Department of Homeland Security that it does not consent to unwarranted searches on its buses or in areas of terminals that are not open to the general public.

It said it would provide its drivers and bus station employees updated training regarding the new policy, and that it would place stickers on all its buses clearly stating that it does not consent to the searches.