‘Grim Reaper’ makes appearance at Florida beach to protest beaches reopening amid COVID-19 concerns

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County attorney Daniel W. Uhlfelder dressed as the grim reaper and went to the beach Friday to protest the decision to reopen beaches amid coronavirus concerns.
Uhfelder previously sued Gov. Ron DeSantis in hopes of keeping the beaches closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m here today to try to make a point,” Uhfelder said. “I think it’s premature that we open our beaches. I’m a huge proponent of public beaches, and I’ve been fighting for that for years. I think the danger of bringing all the people here to our area, spreading the virus– I think it’s going to prolong the recovery we have. I think that we should take better measures. It’s too soon. It’s not appropriate.”-Daniel W. Uhlfelder