ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Police say a gunman fired more than 100 rounds in his suburban Minneapolis neighborhood, seriously wounding a police officer before the suspect was shot and later died.

Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider says officers responded to a report of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and immediately came under fire.

Scheider says an officer was shot in the face and his colleagues rushed him to a hospital, where he was in stable condition.

The chief says the shooting continued for about an hour before a Roseville officer spotted the suspect outside a home, returned fire and the suspect sustained a significant injury to his groin area.

The chief says the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will determine whether gunfire from the officer led to the suspect’s death.