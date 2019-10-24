Halloween display turns home entrance into Cookie Monster

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A central Pennsylvania woman is getting into the Halloween spirit by decorating her house in a unique way.

Lisa Boll, of York Township, turned her front door into the Cookie Monster using vines and blue spray paint. Styrofoam was used to form the eyes and, of course, a big chocolate chip cookie.

Boll says drivers will often pull over with their kids to take photos.

“It was surprising how many people get a big kick out of it,” Boll said. “It’s fun for Halloween and it’s not a horror thing, so it appeals to kids under the age of 3. It’s not scary.”

Boll says she choose Cookie Monster because she’s a big “Sesame Street” fan and this year marks the show’s 50th anniversary.