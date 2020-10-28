Halloween map shows where to safely trick or treat

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — As many local cities and counties are cracking down on Halloween activities, two women have created an interactive map showing where in your community you can trick or treat, and if there will be COVID-19 precautions.

The map was created by business partners Ashley Wilson and Stephanie Fowler to help parents find a safer approach to participating in Halloween.

The interactive map displays Halloween themed icons, at locations where you can trick or treat. The icons let you know what you can expect before you arrive on someone’s doorstep.

“There’s also an option if you’re going to have bags of treats or you’re going to have a bowl outside. It allows parents to get back into the driver’s seat on what to expect on Halloween night, as opposed to just hoping that people are participating,” said Ashley Wilson, co-creator, No Tricks Just Treats Project.

The project is free and open to anyone. To join, you must fill out a short survey before your address is uploaded onto the map.

“Are they going to need to interact with you in order to trick or treat at your property? If so, are you going to be wearing a mask as a homeowner? Will you keep social distancing? When you be delivering the food, or will you have an allergy-friendly treat and it won’t be candy at all,” said Wilson.

Depending on how you answer the survey, you will be assigned one of six different Halloween icons. Icons with a teal ring designate an allergy-friendly option.

Families can pick the icon that resonates with them the most.

The program is nationwide including Canada.

So far, more than 10,000 people have responded to the survey with the majority of responders coming from Texas.

For more information about the No Tricks Just Treats Program and map you can click here.

(Information from ValleyCentral.com)

