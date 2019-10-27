Happy National Black Cat Day

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) – Everyone loves the underdog, but what about the under-cat?

It’s time to celebrate one of the most oft-overlooked felines on national black cat day.

These dark creatures of the night captivate our imaginations around Halloween time, but they’re really not creepy. That’s just an old superstition.

Black cats are just as loving and affectionate as any other kitty.

Their unlucky reputation helps keep them among the least adopted cats at shelters.

So buck that trend and show a black cat some love.

You can dance together to Janet Jackson’s “Black cat,” but your pet might get scared if you set off black cat firecrackers.

