Harris: Going into Wednesday ‘ready to work’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Vice-President elect Kamala Harris says she is “going into Wednesday knowing that we’re getting ready to do the work and we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Harris’ comments came Monday after her and her husband Doug Emhoff volunteered at Martha’s Table in Washington DC to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day service.

Harris is two days away from becoming the first woman to become U.S. vice president amid a militarized and jittery Washington.

Washington has become a fortress city of roadblocks and barricades before Wednesday’s inauguration as security officials work to avoid more violence following the January 6 riot by a pro-Trump mob at the U.S. Capitol.

Harris played down any personal security concerns, saying she’s “very much looking forward to being sworn in.”

“I will walk there, to that moment, proudly with my head up and my shoulders back,” Harris told reporters.

Still, Washington residents were on high alert and much of the city felt desolate, with large swaths of the area around the Capitol, White House and National Mall sealed off from all but authorized personnel.

Some 25,000 National Guard troops were being dispatched across the city to bolster security. Monuments – including the King memorial – are closed to the public until after Wednesday’s inaugural events.