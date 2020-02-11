1  of  55
Closings or Delays
Abernathy ISD Amherst ISD Anton ISD Bovina ISD Calvary Weekday Ministries Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock Christ the King Cathedral School Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics Community Options - Day Program Cotton Center ISD Cradles to Crayons Dimmitt ISD Diocese of Lubbock Catholic High School Farwell ISD First United Methodist Church, Littlefield Frenship ISD Friona ISD FUMC Child Development - Plainview Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas Hale Center ISD Hart ISD High Point Village Indiana Avenue Baptist Church Preschool & PDO Kress ISD Lazbuddie ISD Littlefield ISD Lockney ISD Lockney Senior Citizens Center Lubbock Cooper ISD Lullabies & Dragonflies Daycare in Levelland Morton ISD Muleshoe ISD Nazareth ISD New Deal ISD Olton ISD Plainview ISD Plainview Meals on Wheels Ralls ISD Ropes ISD Shallowater ISD Silverton ISD South Plains College Springboard Academics Springlake-Earth ISD StarCare Specialty Health System Sudan ISD Sugar 'N Spice Preschool Tas Montessori Texas Tech Center for Early Head Start Texas Tech University Trinity Christian School Tulia ISD Turkey-Quitaque ISD UMC Cancer Center Wayland Baptist University, Plainview

Hate to break it to you – but you can make a broom stand upright any day of the year

National
Posted: / Updated:

Surely, by now you’ve seen the latest craze … um, sweeping the internet.

Your friends are likely posting videos and pictures showing how they can make brooms stand up all by themselves.

A viral tweet suggests that NASA said Monday was the only day the “standing broom” trick would work, because of the earth’s gravitational pull.

We couldn’t find anything from NASA to support the tweet. But as with many things on the internet, people ran with it.

Fun, right? Right.

But the truth is, you can make a broom stand upright today… and tomorrow and the day after… and the day after that.

It has nothing to do with the earth’s gravitational pull on a certain day. It also has nothing to do with the vernal equinox (another day of the year when this “magic” supposedly happens).

Instead, it has everything to do with balance.

The center of gravity is low on a broom, and rests directly over the bristles. Which means, if you can get the bristles positioned like a tripod, your broom will stand upright any day of the year.

Here’s a video explaining it all. (By the way, this video is from 2012 because this myth has been around that long, if not longer.)

While we’re sure NASA is bristling at the idea of people getting the science wrong, it still makes for a fun party trick.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar