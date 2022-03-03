SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Smyrna father is speaking out after his son was brutally attacked during school last Friday.

It happened at Stewarts Creek High School in Rutherford County.

David Botrous says his son just awoke from a 2-day coma.

“He tried to 100% kill my child,” Botrous said.

Kevin Botrous is a 9th grader at Stewarts Creek High School.

“Someone hit him so hard into the vending machine and he passed out there and he didn’t stop. He started kicking him, choke him and tried to kill him,” Botrous said. “Security officers didn’t do anything, principal didn’t do anything, teachers do not do anything and I’m not too happy.”

But what’s even more upsetting for David is how he says the school called him and his wife saying their son had passed out. He later found out he was beaten up when they arrived at the hospital.

“When you send your son to school to learn and they get beat up and they go to the emergency room for a coma situation for 2 days,” Botrous said.

And for the other students who stood around and watched, David told News 2 that is the most frustrating part.

“The kids watching, that makes me more upset, a lot of kids. Not just one person and they gave him space to fight,” Botrous said.

Now, David and his family are asking for prayers from the community and hope sharing his son’s story can help other parents teach their children how to treat others.

“Kevin is so sweet, so smart, he never forgets anything, I take him everywhere I go,” Botrous said.